KDF officer arrested in Nairobi over theft of vehicle

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations into an incident where a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer was arrested in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle on Friday.

Corporal Nicholas Kemboi, based at the Department of Defense (DoD) in Nairobi was arrested by detectives from the DCI’s Serious Crimes Prevention Unit in Kabete at around 6.00pm.

Kamkunji sub-county DCIO Adan Guyo said that the officer was nabbed while driving a stolen car along Waiyaki Way in Kabete.

“There was a vehicle that was stolen in 2016. Somebody reported that he had parked his vehicle somewhere in Dandora, but found it missing after returning from where he had gone,” Guyo said.

The car’s owner reported the incident to Dandora police station.

Guyo spoke to Star on the phone on Saturday.

He revealed that another suspect, Erick Oduor had earlier been arrested by DCI detectives and arraigned, he is currently out on bond.

The police chief said that the second suspect was arrested after the car’s registration number was circulated.

He said the suspect had been held at Dandora police station awaiting to be arraigned in court next week once police conclude their investigations.

Guyo said the vehicle’s initial colour had been changed. It was white but now was silver in colour.

He said Kemboi will be arraigned on Monday to face charges of stealing a motor vehicle contrary to Section 278 A of the Penal Code.