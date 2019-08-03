George Muhoho praises handshake as Raila hosts him in Homabay

Raila said the Aukot Bill is a saboteur on the way to improve the 2010 Constitution.

He argued that the Bill will saboteur the referendum Bill that will be prepared from recommendations of the BBI.

The two spoke at Ringa Boys Secondary School in Kasipul Constituency in Homa Bay County on Friday.

“We are in the process of giving Kenyans a good Constitution but we are seeing some people diverting people’s attention with Punguza Mizigo Bill. Those are saboteurs who should be ignored,” Raila said.

Raila was also accompanied by area MP Eve Obara, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, area Women Rep Gladys Wanga and MPs Peter Masara (Suna West) and Mishi Mboko (Likoni).

He told Kenyans that the BBI team will soon present views of Kenyans over its work.

The AU envoy said that the BBI will come up with recommendations that can give Kenyans a desirable Constitution that will save this country from tribulations which had been witnessed in the county before.

“It is wrong that Kenya experiences violence because of a general election. We want to make a constitution which will enable Kenyans to continue co-existing peacefully after every general election,” he said.

The ODM leader said their intention with their referendum Bill is to enable the Government treat all Kenyans equally.