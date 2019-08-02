[PHOTOS] Magufuli keeps promise, sends four peacocks to Uhuru

• Magufuli had promised Uhuru that he will send him the gift during his two-day private visit to Tanzania last month.
Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has kept his promise by delivering four peacocks to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
He was handed over the gifts on Friday morning in State House by Tanzania High Commissioner to Kenya Pindi Hazara Chana.
Speaking as he received the four birds, President expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to President Mugufuli, saying the birds signify the values of love, unity and brotherhood.
“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I receive this special gift. This is in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship of the East African residents,” the President said.
The President added that the existing deep relationship and brotherhood between the two nations should continue for the benefit of future generations.
Uhuru said both Head of States will fight anything trying to hinder unity between the two and entire East African countries.
He joked that from the minute Uhuru set his foot at his house, he had been admiring the peacocks which seemed to have also liked him.
Magufuli, however, said when the birds multiply, Uhuru should return the four.
“I have never donated them because they have a historical background but today I feel joy in my heart that it is only prudent to bless the person behind the joy,” he said.