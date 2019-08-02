Close

PRESIDENTIAL GIFT

[PHOTOS] Magufuli keeps promise, sends four peacocks to Uhuru

Uhuru said the birds signify the values of love, unity and brotherhood.

In Summary

• Magufuli had promised Uhuru that he will send him the gift during his two-day private visit to Tanzania last month.

• Uhuru said both head of states will fight anything trying to hinder unity between the two and entire East African countries.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
02 August 2019 - 12:40
President Uhuru Kenyatta when he received a special gift of four peacocks from his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli delivered by Tanzanian envoy to Kenya Dr Pindi Hazara Chana.
President Uhuru Kenyatta when he received a special gift of four peacocks from his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli delivered by Tanzanian envoy to Kenya Dr Pindi Hazara Chana.
Image: PSCU

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has kept his promise by delivering four peacocks to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was handed over the gifts on Friday morning in State House by Tanzania High Commissioner to Kenya Pindi Hazara Chana.

The peacocks President John Magufuli gave to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The peacocks President John Magufuli gave to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Image: PSCU

Speaking as he received the four birds, President expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to President Mugufuli, saying the birds signify the values of love, unity and brotherhood.

 
 

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I receive this special gift. This is in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship of the East African residents,” the President said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he received the gift of peacocks at State House Nairobi on Auust 2, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta when he received the gift of peacocks at State House Nairobi on Auust 2, 2019.
Image: PSCU

The President added that the existing deep relationship and brotherhood between the two nations should continue for the benefit of future generations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzanian President John Magufuli.
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzanian President John Magufuli.
Image: PSU

Uhuru said both Head of States will fight anything trying to hinder unity between the two and entire East African countries.

Magufuli had promised Uhuru that he will send him the gift during his two-day private visit to Tanzania last month.

He joked that from the minute Uhuru set his foot at his house, he had been admiring the peacocks which seemed to have also liked him.

Magufuli, however, said when the birds multiply, Uhuru should return the four.

“I have never donated them because they have a historical background but today I feel joy in my heart that it is only prudent to bless the person behind the joy,” he said.

More:

Uhuru to Visit Magufuli at his Milimani home in Tanzania

Tanzania Parliament threatened Diplomatic action against Kenya.
News
4 weeks ago

Let's unite for a prosperous East Africa - Uhuru

Uhuru spoke when he addressed thousands of Chato residents in Northern Tanzania.
News
3 weeks ago

Uhuru says son should try TZ wife, Magufuli gifts him 4 peacocks

Says this will provide good opportunity for the two countries to bond.
News
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
02 August 2019 - 12:40

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    9h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why many Kenyans are dying of cancer
    1d ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Man left to die by wife beats stage 3 cancer
    2d ago Big Read

  5. Mogadishu mayor dies after suicide bombing
    20h ago Africa

Latest Videos