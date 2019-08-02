Moses Kuria acquitted of incitement to violence charges

A Milimani court has dismissed incitement charges against Gatundu South Mp Moses Kuria saying that he has no case to answer.

The charges state that on September 5, 2017, at Wangige market in Kiambu county, Kuria used abusive words that were intended to cause physical injury to a person.

In his ruling Chief magistrate Francis Andayi said the state evidential video clip was sourced from social media and no evidence was used in the mainstream media.

The court also said the witness who produced the clip was not a Kikuyu translator.

"The video was purely in Kikuyu and the prosecution failed to avail a Kikuyu translator," Andayi said.

This is the third time the MP is acquitted of the same offences casting doubts on the ability of the DPP to prosecute hate speech cases.

He was accused of uttering abusive words to Nasa Leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga.

The legislator was arrested on September 11, 2017, after police completed the investigation. He denied the charge.

Kuria is said to have posted on his Facebook account the words saying that they were ready for another election but that they will hunt people who did not elect Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Kiambu has spoken. They have said Wembe ni ule ule (the razorblade is the same one). Wangige and Kiambu people are seething with anger. One million of their votes were cancelled by four people," read the post.