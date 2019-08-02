Close

ENHANCED CONNECTIVITY

MKU-Telkom deal boost for digital learning

MoU set to reduce huge surfing cost associated with the use of online portals

In Summary

• VC says pact will significantly reduce cost of pursuing higher education

• MKU staff and students with registered Telkom SIM will get discounted call rates

by NICHOLAS MAVINDI
News
02 August 2019 - 05:00
MKU quality assurance director Peter Wanderi looks on as MKU vice chancellor Stanley Waudo and Telkom MD Kris Senanu exchange documents after signing an MoU to enhance digital learning
DISTANCE LEARNING: MKU quality assurance director Peter Wanderi looks on as MKU vice chancellor Stanley Waudo and Telkom MD Kris Senanu exchange documents after signing an MoU to enhance digital learning
Image: COURTSEY

Mount Kenya University has entered into a deal with Telkom Kenya to enhance digital learning for students.

Vice chancellor Stanley Waudo said the pact that was signed on Thursday will boost distance learning and significantly reduce the cost of pursuing higher education for hundreds of students.  

Students will access learning material online at a subsidised rate, hence pushing down the cost of using the internet.

Waudo spoke at the university’s main campus during the signing ceremony that was attended by Telkom Enterprise managing director Kris Senanu. 

Waudo said the MoU will reduce the huge surfing costs associated with the use of online portals by MKU staff and students.

The VC said the deal will enhance connectivity for the MKU open, distance and electronic learning (ODEL) and distance, institution-based and electronic learning programmes. 

“The ICT-driven learning at MKU using the Telkom partnership will supplement the university teaching and learning infrastructure. It will create virtual laboratories and classrooms with enhanced teacher-learner interaction.” 

The institution’s staff members and students with a registered Telkom SIM on their phone will also get discounted call rates when calling to Telkom lines.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

