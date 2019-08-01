Waititu seeks review of bond terms

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has said he can only be removed from office by a process initiated by the county assembly and approved by the Senate.

The county chief in a letter addressed to the deputy registrar of the High Court insists he can only be removed if he is convicted of an offence punishable by imprisonment for at least twelve months.

In the letter, Waititu requests to have his trial file placed before the duty judge to allow him argue a review of the bail terms imposed by magistrate Lawrence Mugambi on Tuesday. The file has since been allocated to judge John Onyiego who directed that the matter be heard tomorrow.

Waititu was on Monday charged alongside his wife Susan Wangari and eight others over a Sh580 million irregular tender.

Waititu was ordered to pay Sh15 million cash bail or a bind of Sh30 million while his wife is to pay Sh4 million bail. They were required to deposit their travel documents in court.