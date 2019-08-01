Vulnerable groups left out during nominations, says IEBC

The electoral agency has faulted political parties for passing over special interest groups during nomination listings.

The Constitution specifies special interest groups as women, persons with disability, youth, ethnic and other minorities and marginalised communities.

Speaking during a meeting to discuss the proposed Representation of Special Interest Groups (Amendment) Bill 2019, IEBC representative Immaculate Kasait said political parties were placing the groups below the cut-off point.

"A political party may give you a list but the person with disability is number six, yet the political party is only entitled to four seats," she said.

"So by the time you pick the first four because it's based on the listing, there is no opportunity for the person with disability."

Kasait spoke on behalf of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

"Political parties should make sure that when they speak about inclusion, it's translated into action," she said.

The representative also cited inadequate segregated data on persons with disability.

"That's something we are working on as a commission even though the registration system is able to tell us a person with a disability, it is not specific on what type of disability," she said.

Due to violent tendencies during elections, she said, special interest groups, especially women and persons with a disability, stay away.

"Elections are also quite expensive, which means that only a few can afford to run campaigns. Lack of legal framework on the two-thirds gender rule is also a challenge hindering representation of special interest groups."

The commission called for a review of electoral laws to address proportional representation.

Kasait said the current winner-takes-all system may not provide results in terms of inclusion and participation of special interest groups.