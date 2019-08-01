Somalia President Farmajo renounces US citizenship

In Summary
• Statement says legal experts, and nationalities and citizenship authorities from Somalia and US were involved in the process.
Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has renounced his United States citizenship.
President Farmajo renounced his US citizenship despite the Somalia Constitution allowing for dual citizenship.
It is reported that legal experts, nationalities and citizenship authorities from Somalia and US were involved in the process.
More to follow...
