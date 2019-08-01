Okoth's second memorial service held at Moi Girls School, Kibra

The second memorial service for the late Kibra MP Kenneth Okoth was on Thursday held at Moi Girls High School in his Constituency.

The first memorial service was held on Wednesday at the Starehe Boys Centre, where he was schooled at.

His body has been brought at the school for the service, where residents were allowed to view the MP's remains.

Several leaders turned up including his schoolmates who studied together at Starehe Boys Center.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga, his daughter Rosemary, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula were among the leaders present at the service.

Okoth died of a late-diagnosed colorectal cancer last Friday after ailing for a while.

His body will also be viewed on Friday at the University of Nairobi for the Civil Rights Community.