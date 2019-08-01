FARE THE WELL

Okoth's second memorial service held at Moi Girls School, Kibra

• Okoth's mother Angelina had earlier opposed cremation of his son insisting that he will be laid at his ancestral home.

• The late MP died of late-diagnosed colorectal cancer on Friday 26 after ailing for a while.

01 August 2019 - 11:39
Starehe Boys Centre Director Josephat Mwaura, Jubilee Party Sec. Gen Raphael Tuju, the late Ken Okoth's wife Monica Okoth and friend to the family Jayne Kinyua.
Image: MOSES MWANGI

The second memorial service for the late Kibra MP Kenneth Okoth was on Thursday held at Moi Girls High School in his Constituency.

The first memorial service was held on Wednesday at the Starehe Boys Centre, where he was schooled at.

His body has been brought at the school for the service, where residents were allowed to view the MP's remains.

 
 
 

Several leaders turned up including his schoolmates who studied together at Starehe Boys Center.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga, his daughter Rosemary, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula were among the leaders present at the service.

 
 

Okoth died of a late-diagnosed colorectal cancer last Friday after ailing for a while.

His body will also be viewed on Friday at the University of Nairobi for the Civil Rights Community.

Layout at former Kibra MP Ken Okoth's memorial service at Starehe Boys Centre in Nairobi on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Image: MOSES MATIBA
The body was vied by the public on Wednesday at the Lee Funeral Home.

It remains unclear whether Okoth's remains `will be buried or cremated.

Okoth's mother Angelina had earlier opposed cremation of his son insisting that he will be laid at his ancestral home.

 

The push and pull was fueled by Okoth's European widow Monica who said the late MP had wished to be cremated.

 
 

Her opinion had been backed by Okoth's Okoth's elder brother, identified as Bob who resides in the US but is currently in the country.

There is also disagreement between Okoth's mother and his fathers' relatives who say Okoth should be buried at near his father’s grave.

They say their custom does not allow burial to be held at Angelina's home.

While notifying Kenyans on the ongoing plans to send off the second-term legislator, Raila said that Okoth will be handled "in the same way as that of Kenneth Matiba."

