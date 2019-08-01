Maize harvest to reduce by 11m bags

Agriculture CAS Andrew Tuimur has said the country expects to harvest 34 million bags of maize, 11 million bags less than last year's 45 million.

Tuimur attributed the decline in yields to a drop in the acreage under maize production for the long rains season from 5.4 million acres last year to 3.7 million this year.

The CAS said the harvest will be against an annual consumption of 52 million bags. Kenyans consume 4.2 million bags of maize monthly.

The deficit of 18 million bags will be met through imports from Uganda and Tanzania.

Tuimur said that farmers reduced the acreage under maize crop this season due to various reasons including a delay in rains.

“Due to the unfair weather conditions, farmers in the low potential areas shifted to horticulture crops while those in the high potential areas of the Rift valley planted wheat and pasture,” he said.

Tuimur said the lack of subsidised fertiliser and effects of the fall armyworm could also have contributed to the decline. But he said the attack of the pest this year may not be as bad.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the fall armyworm was first reported in Africa in September 2016.

In Kenya, the pest was reported in Western Kenya, Trans Nzoia, Busia and Bungoma counties in March 2017.

By last year, the pest had spread to 42 of the 47 counties and attacked 250,000 hectares of crops.