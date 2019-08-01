Kakamega launches five strategic agencies

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Wednesday inaugurated five agencies and committees to seal loopholes for theft, raise revenue and improve services.

They are the County Urban, Water and Sanitation Corporation, the Micro Finance Corporation, the investment and Development Agency, the Revenue Agency and the County Audit Committee.

The governor said the Water and Sanitation Corporation would ensure that the water infrastructure was developed while the micro-finance corporation would offer credit to the residents.

“The revenue agency will come up with ways to seal loopholes in the system to boost local revenue collection while the audit committee will ensure the public funds are used accountably,” the governor said.

He said the county has the potential of raising over Sh1 billion annually locally.

Oparanya said there had been financial impropriety in the counties because of weak internal audit systems, prompting his administration to constitute one.

He said the investment and development agency would explore opportunities in the county and looking for potential investors.

(Edited by V.Graham)