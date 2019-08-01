MARCH 10 ACCIDENT KILLED 157

Ethiopian crash victim's husband sues state over death certificate

Henry Macharia Wairia says he cannot get compensation without the document

01 August 2019
Candles burn for victims at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines crash days after the plane came down
TRIBUTE: Candles burn for victims at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines crash days after the plane came down
Image: REUTERS

The husband of one of the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash has sued the state demanding he be issued a death certificate.

Henry Macharia Wairia says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declined to give him a death certificate which he needs to get compensation.

 

Through lawyer Irungu Kangata, Wairia said his wife Julia Mwashi Ingasiana was among those killed when the Boeing MAX 737 crashed in Ethiopia on March 10.

All the 157 onboard the plane, including crew, died.

Wairia said he has sued the Boeing Company, through his American lawyers, for damages following the death of his wife.

“We wrote a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 25 asking for the death certificate but they refused to issue it (the certificate)," Wairia says.

Macharia produced in court a marriage certificate which he said was also shared with the ministry to show he was married to Ingasiana.

He wants the court to compel the ministry to issue him with the wife’s death certificate within the next seven days from the date of the order pending the hearing of the petition.

In failing to avail the death certificate, Wairia accused the state of arbitrarily denying him his right to access to information which is required for the exercise or protection of rights and fundamentals freedoms guaranteed in law.

 

He said failure to get the certificate has delayed the disbursement of the of funds due to him including the gratuitous compensation from Boeing, compensation from Boeing and the strict liability damages from Ethiopian Airlines.

01 August 2019

