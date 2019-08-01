Dusit reopens after terror attack, hoists its flag

Emotions ran high on Wednesday as DusitD2-Nairobi hoisted its corporate flag and the Kenyan flag, reopening six months after an al Shabaab attack left 21 people dead and the nation on edge.

The government, which had reacted swiftly and saved many lives, assured visitors investors and tenants of security. The fashionable Dusit complex also has more than 40 businesses at 14 Riverside Drive.

“Life is back, business is back, the spirit and the strength of Kenyans are back and nobody. No terrorist will kill the spirit of Kenyans and visitors from coming to Dusit,” Tourism CS Najib Balala said.

He projected a 10 per cent increase in tourist numbers this year.

Also present were Cabinet Secretaries Rachael Omamo (Defence), Amina Mohamed (Sports) and former Police IG Joseph Boinnet.

Survivors recalled the attack on January 15 when the terrorists struck, killing almost two dozen people and injuring scores of others.