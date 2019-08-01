25,000 bullets seized, says Matiang’i

25,000 bullets have been recovered since the crackdown on illicit firearms began, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

He said the vetting of firearm holders and execution of the minimum requirements for having one has borne fruit.

Matiang’i said before anyone could own a firearm, including those who were mentally unstable.

“Anybody could own a firearm until we did a vetting exercise, including having a psychiatric exam. We collected 25,000 bullets that were in the wrong hands. Let’s live in an orderly manner,” he said.

Matiang’i spoke during a public transport reforms conference at the National Transport and Safety Authority headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Last month Matiang'i directed 4,407 people gun holders to surrender the weapons to the nearest police station within seven days.

He said there were 13,805 registered gun holders but only 9,398 were vetted. The CS said they would be issued with a licence, failing which they would be treated as criminals and declared dangerous.

On Wednesday Matiang’i said there are issues at the weighbridges that equally need to be fixed.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta takes much of his time talking to his friends looking for investments in Kenya. We will sort ourselves out,” he said.

Matiang’i told Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyembai to strictly implement the 6pm operation order for school buses to reduce road accidents.

“IG enforce the law, detain the school vehicles after 6pm until the following day. If we decide that we will do what is right, we will achieve our objectives," he said.

Matiang’i said the government will do its part to enforce the law.

Last month the CS said it had been established that there were 33 registered gun dealers and shooting clubs but only 23 were inspected.

He said 13 gun dealers had their licences cancelled and only 20 gun dealers will be operational.

However, Matiangi said they had put on hold issuance of gun dealership permits to first track the 4,407 people holding licences but had not been vetted.

According to IG Hilary Mutyambai, all private firearm holders will be expected to show their certificate of ownership wherever they go from August. This also applies security guards and military officers.