Yatani meets KRA, challenges it to be innovative in sealing tax loopholes

Acting Treasury CS Ukur Yatani on Tuesday challenged the Kenya Revenue Authority to be more innovative in sealing tax loopholes.

Yatani, who is also the Labour CS, challenged KRA to invest in innovative technologies that will increase revenue for development.

Yatani took over from Henry Rotich last week after an anti-corruption court barred him from accessing his office over a graft case.

Addressing KRA senior management team at Times Tower, Yatani said that as part of the managing the ever-ballooning public wage bill and the tax burden, KRA should "generate more revenue to fund public service programmes as part of being self-reliant."

He said KRA should surpass revenue collection targets so that the ballooning debt burden is reduced.

"The government has empowered the body with multi-agency experts and hence, there is no reason why KRA cannot meet or even surpass revenue collection targets, if the right technology is deployed," he said.