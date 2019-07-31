Three Meru men charged with killing girl, 16

Three young men have denied killing a Form 1 student in Meru.

The girl, 16, was raped, strangled to death and her body dumped in a maize plantation.

Kevin Muthuri, 23, Erick Kirima, 18, and Jamleck Murangiri, 21, were charged with the murder of Jackline Makena. They allegedly committed the offence on the night of June 19 in Ntani village, Meru.

Judge Francis Gikonyo ordered the three accused – all believed to be boda boda riders – to be detained at Meru Prison awaiting a probation report to determine if they will be released on bond or not.

Makena was a student at Gachanka Mixed Secondary School. She had left her grandmother's home for school but didn't come back in the evening as usual.

In the same court, investigators said they were narrowing down on suspects of the murder of Meru town businessman.

Investigating officers have withdrawn a case against Geoffrey Gikunda, one of the suspects, whom the court ordered to go for a mental assessment to determine if he was fit to stand trial.

Prosecutors intend to use Gikunda as witness in the case where Bridget Gacheri Gikunda, 22, a barber and who was the girlfriend to deceased Joel Kaberia will face murder charges.

Investigators asked Justice Gikonyo to allow them more time to amend the charge sheet to put charges only against Gacheri.

She will take a plea on August 7.

The businessman was killed on the night of June 28 and 29 at Gitimbine area, North Imenti, Meru county and his body stashed in sack.