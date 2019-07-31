Prisons riddled with rogue officers — official

Prison Service Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogallo on Monday admitted the department is full of rogue officers and unethical practices.

Speaking during a two-day sensitisation programme at the Prison Staff Training College, Ogallo said they have witnessed security trends and routine operational gaps in the management across the country that require instant solutions.

“I will not be ashamed to admit that amongst my good officers, you will find cases of officers behaving unethically and some are currently facing charges in court,” Ogallo said.

He cited indiscipline, excessive use of force on prisoners, absenteeism, alcoholism, a lapse in communication, breach of confidentiality and preferences of working in specific stations among others as major issues within his department.

“The public expects to be served by committed, accountable and honest prison officers who observe the rule of law as enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

Despite tremendous efforts, the official said, they continue to encounter a number of issues that impact negatively on service.

The prisons chief said there is a need for the service to be more advanced and prepared in tackling complex criminals.

“As crime also becomes complicated, the type of criminals we have also become advanced.”

Ogallo said the deliberations at the forum will equip commissioners with requisite knowledge to address the prevailing challenges and suggest possible solutions for effective service delivery.

“Future focus should be on skills that will enable officers to comprehend transformative leadership,” he said.

The workshop brought together strategic actors in the Kenya Prisons Service, regional commanders and officers in charge of the service

Edited by R.Wamochie