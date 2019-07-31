[PHOTOS] Ken Okoth memorial service held at Starehe Boys Centre

• The family is involved in a tussle over whether he should be cremated or buried.
• Okoth succumbed to late-diagnosed colorectal cancer on Friday last week at the Nairobi Hospital.
A memorial service was on Wednesday held for former Kibra MP Ken Okoth at Starehe Boys Centre.
The family is involved in a tussle over whether he should be cremated or buried.
Okoth succumbed to late-diagnosed colorectal cancer on Friday last week at the Nairobi Hospital.
His ailing mother, Angelina, warned against cremation plans, saying she would boycott the final rights for his son if her wish is denied.
At the centre of the battle for the second-term MP's body is the push and pull pitting the paternal and the maternal families over his final resting place.
Okoth's European wife, Monica, and his younger brother are pushing for cremation, saying the MP had verbally expressed his desire to be cremated.
Also supporting cremation is Okoth’s elder brother only identified as Bob who resides in the US but is currently in the country.
The anti-cremation team is led by one of Okoth’s brothers and a sister who do not want to hear of cremation and want the MP laid to rest at maternal home in Homa Bay county.
However, Okoth's paternal family wants to bury the MP next to his father who was interred at Kanyachir Amocho village, Kochia, Rangwe subcounty.
On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi named an eight-member ad-hoc committee to liaise with the family on funeral arrangements for the late MP.
The committee will be chaired by Minority leader John Mbadi and include James Nyikal (Seme), Tom Kajwang’ (Ruaraka), Yusuf Hassan (Kamkunji), Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), Esther Passaris (Nairobi Woman Representative) and Nixon Korir (Langata).
Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka will second two senators to the committee.