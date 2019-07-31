[PHOTOS] Ken Okoth memorial service held at Starehe Boys Centre

A memorial service was on Wednesday held for former Kibra MP Ken Okoth at Starehe Boys Centre.

The family is involved in a tussle over whether he should be cremated or buried.

Okoth succumbed to late-diagnosed colorectal cancer on Friday last week at the Nairobi Hospital.

His ailing mother, Angelina, warned against cremation plans, saying she would boycott the final rights for his son if her wish is denied.

At the centre of the battle for the second-term MP's body is the push and pull pitting the paternal and the maternal families over his final resting place.

Okoth's European wife, Monica, and his younger brother are pushing for cremation, saying the MP had verbally expressed his desire to be cremated.

Also supporting cremation is Okoth’s elder brother only identified as Bob who resides in the US but is currently in the country.