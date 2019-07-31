Nyoro chairs first meeting as acting governor

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro has taken charge of the county after the court barred Governor Ferdinand Waititu from accessing his office due to criminal charges.

Waititu was on Monday charged with involvement in the award of a Sh588 million illegal roads tender. He was freed on Sh15 million bail.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi last Friday ruled that a governor implicated in a criminal case should not be allowed to access their office.

Nyoro chaired his first Cabinet meeting where he vowed to work with all county executive committee members and the chief officers.

“We will not focus on the past and we have agreed to work together to move forward with the projects that have already been initiated. We will also make sure county workers are paid,” he said.

Nyoro has in the past publicly said he has been locked out of Cabinet meetings and fallen out with the governor. He said there was graft happening in the county leadership.

The feud has played out many times in public since they assumed office even in front of Deputy President William Ruto with Nyoro accusing Waititu of undermining him and not involving him on county matters. One time, he said, he found his office flooded with water.

In May, Nyoro accused Waititu of presiding over a corrupt administration that was milking the county treasury dry. He said the governor was running the county as a one-man show and "politicising the audit report that had alleged corruption".

Nyoro called upon county leaders to come together and forge a way forward of how best Kiambu people can be served and development achieved.