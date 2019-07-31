Joyce Laboso: Preparations in high gear as ex-governor to get state burial

Laboso had been admitted at the facility's ICU last week since she arrived from India.

In Summary

• Her body will be buried in her husband Edwin Abonyo's rural home in Koru, Kisumu county.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
31 July 2019 - 21:52
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.
Image: FILE

Preparations for former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's final journey are in high gear with a state burial lined up.

Energy CS Charles Keter on Tuesday said Laboso would get a state burial.

Her body will be buried in her husband Edwin Abonyo's rural home in Fort Ternan.

It will be airlifted to Sotik on Thursday after a memorial service at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

On Friday, there will be a service at Bomet Green Stadium.

On Saturday, there will be a service at Fort Ternan, which will be presided over by Bishop Joshua Owiti from ACK Maseno, before the burial.

Laboso, 58, died at the Nairobi Hopsital on Monday after a long battle of cancer.

Speaking at Lee Funeral Home on Monday, Abonyo thanked the people of Bomet and Kenyans at large for standing by Laboso.

 

Laboso had been admitted at the facility's ICU last week since she arrived from India where she was receiving treatment.

Laboso was married in Nyanza and some of her detractors said she did not deserve to become a Rift Valley governor because she "belonged" to another region after getting married.

Laboso left for the UK on May 29 to seek treatment for what was later revealed to be colon cancer. She spent 27 days at the Royal Marden Foundation Trust Hospital until June 25 when she was transferred to another hospital in India for further treatment.

On July 14, Laboso returned to Kenya after 46 days abroad.  She continued receiving her treatment at Nairobi Hospital until her demise.

Laboso leaves behind a husband and three sons. 

Joyce Laboso: Iron lady who conquered male dominated Rift politics

News
2 days ago

Bomet Govenor Joyce Laboso is dead

She had been at Nairobi Hospital ICU.
News
2 days ago
