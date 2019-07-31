Ethiopian Airline victim's husband sues state over death certificate issuance

A husband to one of the victims who perished in the March 10 Ethiopian Airline fatal Crash has sued the state for refusing to issue him with his wife’s death certificate.

Henry Macharia Wairia claims that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declined give him the death certificate that is needed in order for him to get compensation.

Through his lawyer Irungu Kangata, He says his wife Julia Mwashi Ingasiana was on board Boeing 737 that claimed 157 lives.

He says through his American lawyers, he has sued the Boeing Company for damages arising from the accident that killed his wife.

He says he has approached the ministry of Foreign Affairs for the death certificate of his deceased wife to no avail.

“We wrote a letter to the Ministry of Foreign affairs in May 25 asking for the death certificate of his wife but they have refused to issue him with a death certificate despite attempts to ask for it,” he says.

He wants the court to compel the ministry to furnish him with his wife’s death certificate within the next 7 days from the date of the order pending hearing of the petition.

Further, Macharia says that the state has caused delay in the disbursement of the funds due to him including the Gratuitous compensation from Boeing and the strict liability damages from Ethiopian airlines.