DCI detectives probe empty truck carrying gift from China state official to Kenya

• National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai said in a press statement on Wednesday that the Chinese leader made a commitment to donate the machines.

by MOSES ODHIAMBO Political Writer
31 July 2019 - 20:33
Consignment documents for the gift.
Detectives are dusting a truck tagged ‘Diplomatic Goods’ that was to deliver a gift from China to Parliament on Tuesday but was found empty on arrival.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were called in by the House leadership after the expected electronic goods were not delivered.

Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress of China, during a visit to Nairobi in April, promised to deliver the items for the new assembly office block.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai said in a press statement on Wednesday that the Chinese leader made a commitment to donate the machines.

As per the statement, the commitment was to be effected by the Chinese embassy who in turn engaged Bollore Logistics to haul the goods to Parliament Buildings.

“Upon opening the container seals, it was confirmed to have been empty. Both the agent and Parliamentary officers brought this matter to my attention,” Sialai said.

“I made a decision that the DCI officers attached to Parliament Police Station to be informed of this development.

The DCI officers confirmed that the container was indeed empty and are handling the situation,” the clerk said.Sialai said the matter is in the hands of the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi and its logistics partners – Bollore.

Pictures of the empty lorry were widely circulated on social media early Wednesday as Kenyans raised security concerns.

An unsigned delivery certificate from the embassy shows the items were shipped from China National Township Enterprises Ltd.Representatives of the company and the recipient were supposed to sign the delivery certificate after checking the names, quantities and specifications.

