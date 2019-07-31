Auma Obama and MP Atandi disagree over projects

• The foundation is a sports and education facility located in K'Ogelo, Siaya county.
Former US President Barrack Obama's sister Auma Obama on Wednesday engaged in an exchange of words with Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi over projects suitable for locals.
The two argued over projects which the MP said were started by Obama Foundation and are yet to be completed.
The discussion started from a football follower who tweeted on projects that Senegal and Liverpool footballer Sadio Mane had done in his home town.
“Liverpool star Sadio Mane funding construction of a school in his home of Bambali, Senegal. Mane pays money to families in the village monthly, and hands out £70 and free football kits to the local kids. He's already built a hospital in the area,”
The area MP decided to retweet the message tagging Auma Obama, saying people need such projects which have an impact in their lives.
With all due respect Honorable Atandi @SamuelAtandi let it go already! I understand that you do not agree with what we r doing. It is ur right. But, as my MP, instead of just criticizing why don’t u do it better then me. Show me your track record. I will gladly follow your lead. https://t.co/0steuxXUnI— Auma Obama (@AumaObama) July 31, 2019
“This is the kind of stuff your people back in Nyangoma would love. Not those abstract programmes that have no realistic impact on the poor,” The MP said.
Auma was quick to respond, accusing the legislator of criticising her projects rather than leading the way in initiating some, which according to her are yet to be started.
Auma is the founder of Sauti Kuu Foundation which was launch in July 2018 by the former Us President Barrack Obama.
Kenyans on twitter were quick to roast the MP.
Others called on the two to bury the hatchet and work together for the benefit of residents.
@Nathanrob said that, “Wachana na hawa (leave them alone) Auma. Do what you must with the little you have. It has an impact to those you touch. Sad that an elected leader has guts to criticize what you do and still demand night allowances,”
@gedion_yawa tweeted that, “Hon. Samuel Atandi is like a witch, he is against everything that will uplift the lives of the people.”
“As an area MP what are you doing with your allocated CDF funds for your constituents? I find it unfair calling out private citizens on their efforts when you, the elected official, doesn't actually lead by example,” @anneodengo commented.
“Our people in Nyangoma would like to see you do what development, not kizungu mingi na catwalk. Do your job, Auma is a private citizen,” @simatusi said.
“Alego Usonga residents have nothing to be proud of in terms of development, and our MP is hear criticising a noble course!,” @ongare_winnie said.
@Patomugo said, “This work is meant to be done by MPs or county gov. Not by the Manes of this world or even Wanyama.”
@leencolee said, “That's an MP wanting more salary to go give handouts while ostracizing patriotic citizens who go out of their way to better the lives of their fellow citizens.”
“ This is unbelievable! An elected MP with access to the government machinery and funds is actually asking a private citizen to do what he is elected to do,” @MwangiWaGitau said.
@JagemOtieno said, “Together we can do better. Siaya County and Alego Usonga needs you both. Two heads are better than one.”