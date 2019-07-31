Auma Obama and MP Atandi disagree over projects

The foundation is a sports and education facility located in K'Ogelo, Siaya county.

Kenyans on twitter were quick to roast the MP.

Others called on the two to bury the hatchet and work together for the benefit of residents.

@Nathanrob said that, “Wachana na hawa (leave them alone) Auma. Do what you must with the little you have. It has an impact to those you touch. Sad that an elected leader has guts to criticize what you do and still demand night allowances,”

@gedion_yawa tweeted that, “Hon. Samuel Atandi is like a witch, he is against everything that will uplift the lives of the people.”

“As an area MP what are you doing with your allocated CDF funds for your constituents? I find it unfair calling out private citizens on their efforts when you, the elected official, doesn't actually lead by example,” @anneodengo commented.

“Our people in Nyangoma would like to see you do what development, not kizungu mingi na catwalk. Do your job, Auma is a private citizen,” @simatusi said.

“Alego Usonga residents have nothing to be proud of in terms of development, and our MP is hear criticising a noble course!,” @ongare_winnie said.

@Patomugo said, “This work is meant to be done by MPs or county gov. Not by the Manes of this world or even Wanyama.”

@leencolee said, “That's an MP wanting more salary to go give handouts while ostracizing patriotic citizens who go out of their way to better the lives of their fellow citizens.”

“ This is unbelievable! An elected MP with access to the government machinery and funds is actually asking a private citizen to do what he is elected to do,” @MwangiWaGitau said.

@JagemOtieno said, “Together we can do better. Siaya County and Alego Usonga needs you both. Two heads are better than one.”