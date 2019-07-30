Water crisis deepened by 33 stalled dams

Stalled dams have increased the risk of acute water shortage beyond the internationally set stress level of 40 per cent.

“Athi is already facing acute water stress and by 2030, almost the whole country will be affected,” Water CS Simon Chelugui warned.

“By 2050, there will be no water in Athi – Nairobi, Kiambu and Murang’a basin. The increasing deficit in most catchment areas will, in turn, cause increased inter-basin transfer," he told the Assembly Environment Committee.

Data from the Water ministry paints a bleak future, revealing that the country’s water stress would be 81 per cent by 2030.

The data in the National Water Master Plan can be loosely translated to mean that by 2030 hen, only 19 per cent of the country would have sufficient supplies.

The most stressed water basins will be Athi (281 per cent), Tana (105 per cent), and Ewaso Ngiro North (95 per cent), the projections worsening for 2050.