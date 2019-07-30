Waititu fights to stay in office despite charges

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Monday put up a vigorous fight to stay in office, despite the Sh588 million fraud charges levelled against him.

Waititu surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on Sunday following a directive on Saturday that he was wanted to face corruption-related charges.

Through lawyers Tom Ojienda and Nelson Havi, Waititu implored the court not to lock him out of hisoffice or prohibit him from executing his responsibilities, as his trial may take as long as 24 months to be determined.

Waititu was charged alongside his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u. Also charged were Luka Mwangi, Charles Chege, Beth Wangechi, Zacharia Njenga, Joyce Ngina, Simon Kabocho, Anselem Gachukia, Samuel Muigai, Testimony Enterprises Limited, Saika Two Estate Developers Limited and Delta Hotel.

It is alleged that between July 2 last year and March, in Kiambu county, Waititu knowingly acquired an indirect private interest of Sh25.6 million in respect to payments made to Testimony Enterprises for contracts awarded by the county.

He faced another count together with his wife and a company they co-founded —Bienvenue Delta Hotel. It is alleged that between October 3 last year and January, the two jointly received Sh7.2 million from Testimony Enterprises, having reason to believe it was acquired from the Kiambu government through corrupt conduct.

Waititu cited a recent ruling by Anti-corruption High Court judge Mumbi Ngugi that would stop him from exercising his functions at the county.

She said governors facing charges must step aside for the duration of their trials.

Mumbi also limited Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal from accessing his office after his implication in corruption-related charges.

Waititu claims Mumbi’s decision was in conflict with that of Justice Hedwig Ong’undi of the same division. She allowed former NLC chairman Muhamad Swazuri to return to the office as long as he promised not to interact or interfere with witnesses.