Two million bags of maize released to stabilise unga prices

The Strategic Food Reserve will release another two million bags of maize to millers to help stabilise the price of unga which has hit Sh130.

SFR board chairman Noah Wekesa said the maize will keep the millers running until the end of August when harvests from some parts of the country will start coming in.

"Thereafter, millers will start getting maize from Uganda. There are also inflows already coming from Tanzania and then we will have harvests from Nyanza, Bungoma and Bomet areas coming in," he said.

He spoke to the Star on phone on Monday.

Wekesa said the board has so far re-allocated 400,000 bags of maize which had not been cleared by millers.

This was part of the 1.7 million bags set aside for milling flour that SFR released to millers through the National Cereals and Produce Board at Sh2,300.

In May, the government released two million bags to millers to cushion Kenyans from high prices of unga.

Out of this, 1.7 million bags were meant for flour while 300, 000 bags for animal feeds.