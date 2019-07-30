Stolen Kaya artefacts brought back from the United States

Kaya elders have received 30 artefacts known locally as ‘vigango’ from the US.

The artefacts arrived on July 3 and were taken to the Fort Jesus Museum in Mombasa.

More are expected to be brought to the country after the Americans who bought them were told of their cultural importance.

It is believed that the artefacts represent spirits of spiritual leaders of the Gohu society of the Giriama community.

They were stolen and sold in America as works of art and the Giriama community believe that the spirits have been troubling the community because they were away from home.

Every sculpture has a name representing a specific spiritual leader.

The sculptures were in the Denver Museum of National History in the United States of America.

Speaking during the handing over of the artefacts at the Fort Jesus, Culture, Sports and National Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said theft of the artefacts has been a common thing.

“The value of cultural artefacts is sadly converted to money and not pride, owner and the identity of our people,” Mohamed said.

She said that the government is hopeful that more of the artefacts will be brought back in the country.