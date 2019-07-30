Close

KIAMBU COUNTY

Isaac Mwaura: Kiambu residents made mistake electing Waititu

In Summary

• Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and other Kiambu county officials over a Sh588 million illegal road tender.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
30 July 2019 - 11:17
Isaac Mwaura
Isaac Mwaura
Image: FILE

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has said the people of  Kiambu made a mistake in electing Ferdinand Waititu as their governor.

“I remember during our campaigns he didn’t have any money but once he was elected into the seat he has now buildings in Nairobi,” he said.

Mwaura spoke on Tuesday during an interview with a local station.

He said Kiambu county has potential but roads have not been good and those built only last a few years.

"Money allocated for these projects ends up in the pockets of a few who get tenders but build substandard roads cheaply and pocket the rest," Mwaura

His remarks  come after the arrest of Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and other Kiambu county officials were on Monday charged over a Sh588 million illegal road tender.

 

“If these Kiambu officials are not put to book, they might end up being our next leaders,” he said.

Waititu and other suspects spent a second night in the cells awaiting their bail determination on Tuesday.

EACC launches manhunt for Waititu, his wife over Sh588 million illegal tender, 3 arrested

Waitutu and his wife Susan went into hiding before the planned arrest.
News
3 days ago

Waititu faces arrest over bizarre spending

Waititu accuses Senator Wamatangi of "sneaking" in allocations to tarnish his name.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
30 July 2019 - 11:17

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    8h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Three killed at California garlic festival
    1d ago World

Latest Videos