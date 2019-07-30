Isaac Mwaura: Kiambu residents made mistake electing Waititu

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has said the people of Kiambu made a mistake in electing Ferdinand Waititu as their governor.

“I remember during our campaigns he didn’t have any money but once he was elected into the seat he has now buildings in Nairobi,” he said.

Mwaura spoke on Tuesday during an interview with a local station.

He said Kiambu county has potential but roads have not been good and those built only last a few years.

"Money allocated for these projects ends up in the pockets of a few who get tenders but build substandard roads cheaply and pocket the rest," Mwaura

His remarks come after the arrest of Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and other Kiambu county officials were on Monday charged over a Sh588 million illegal road tender.