Image of prisons dented by rogue officers, says service boss

Commissioner General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogalo on Monday admitted there are rogue officers in the department.

He said he is committed to fixing the problem through reforms. Ogalo said the government has been taking action against such officers — internally and through prosecution. He said some officers have been charged in court but did not disclose the number.

“I'll not be ashamed to say there are officers in the service who are unethical,” Ogalo said.

He addressed the press after launching a two-day sensitisation workshop for top prisons leaders, including directors, regional commanders and officers in charge of prisons. The event is underway at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.

It was the first time the officials were meeting this financial year.

“The workshop is intended for us to assess our performance and suggest possible solutions to prevailing challenges. We have, however, taken it a notch higher this year during the review of possible problems that we envisage,” Ogalo said.

“As crime becomes complicated, the types of criminals we have also become advanced. This calls for us, as prisons service, to be so much advanced and prepared in tackling the advanced criminals."

He urged the officials to support measures that ensure the department keeps abreast with changes in the world of crime. He said despite their tremendous efforts, they continue to witness emerging security threats that hurt the management of prisons across the country.

“I've observed with lots of concern various security and routine operation gaps in the management of penal institutions across the country. They need to be addressed by all of us,” Ogalo said, adding lapses instant redress for effective service delivery.

“We have witnessed incidents of escapes, indiscipline, usage of excessive force and inhuman treatment of prisoners, staff absenteeism, alcoholism, gaps in communication, breach of confidentiality, lobbying and conversing of promotions and transfers, and preferences, among others.”

He told the prisons’ top managers they have to perform their duties in any part of the country as required of them.

“The public expects to be served by committed, accountable, and honest officers who respect the rule of law as enshrined in chapters 4 and 5 of the Constitution.”

On staff housing, he said the number of officers staying in police quarters had reduced. He attributed this to allowances. Ogalo, however, said they have completed about 140 housing units in various parts of the country.

He said those who still live in government houses pay economic house rents. The scheme of service for prison officers has equally been reviewed, he added.

“Ours had taken a little while without being reviewed. We now equally have 14 ranks just like other uniformed services.”