I have not suffered stroke, Nanok says after health scare

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has given an assurance that he is well and recuperating at home.

The governor insisted he was doing fine and was not in the hospital as earlier indicated.

He, however, did not disclose what he was ailing from despite having told his colleagues that he had been unwell.

"Colleagues. Ignore social media about me. I do not have a stroke and nobody should wish I have one! I was unwell last week and admitted majorly to undertake medical tests which turned good. Still on medication but able to attend duty," a message seen by the Star states.

Other sources told the Star that Nanok had complained of abdominal pain and facial weakness before going to the hospital.

“An endoscopy was done and an MRI scan. He was immediately put on physiotherapy as it was suspected to be a mild stroke on the left side of his face,” the source told the Star.

The governor’s communication team did not deny or confirm the reports.

One of his communication directors said he was not aware of the incident, but said he would make inquiries and get back.

However, several attempts to get a confirmation from him thereafter were futile as several calls and text messages went unanswered.

Another source said Nanok's team had not been notified about what was ailing the governor.

According to the source, Nanok left the county on Monday last week, headed to Nairobi for an official function but developed complications mid-flight and he was rushed to hospital.

“He left here in good condition and there were no signs of sickness. On arrival in Nairobi, we were informed he had developed a situation and had to be admitted at Nairobi Hospital,” the source said.

A Council of Governors member who sought anonymity said there was no cause for alarm as the governor was in good condition and recuperating well.