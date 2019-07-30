High Court rules removal of MCAs unlawful

The High Court in Nakuru has declared the de-whipping of nominated female MCA from house leadership unconstitutional.

It has given the house 90 days to reconstitute the leadership.

Justice Joel Ngugi in a case filed by the Gender and Equality Commission said the move by the Majority Leader of the Nakuru county assembly was unlawful and discriminatory.

It violated the tenets of affirmative action, inclusion of the marginalized groups and the two-thirds gender principle.

“The court has found the resolution of Nakuru county assembly on selection on harmonization of membership within the county assembly to be discriminatory, unconstitutional and null and void,” ruled Justice Ngugi.

The court said elected and nominated members have equal rights in the house.

Twelve nominated women MCAs had challenged their de-whipping from the house leadership positions.