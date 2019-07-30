Family demands to know why Kisumu nurses' official was killed

Who killed Ferdinand Ongeri the deputy Kisumu branch secretary of Kenya National Union of nurses and why?

This is the question that his family and nurses continue to ask as they seek justice.

A herdsman found the 40-year-old's body dumped in Kimondi Forest in Nandi county on Saturday after a fruitless search on Friday by colleges friends and family members.

The nurses yesterday held a peaceful procession along major streets demanding justice for their colleague. They asked relevant authority to speed up investigations and ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

“We are not going to settle and serve the people of Kisumu when the security of nurses is not guaranteed,” Knun Kisumu branch secretary general Maurice Opetu said.

Opetu said Ongeri's throat was slit, his neck broken and there were bruises all over the body and a cut on his mouth which showed he was tortured.

He told the press that the police told them that Ongeri might have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped in the forest.

Ongeri went missing just after successfully negotiating a promotion deal for nurses with the county's Health department on Wednesday.

According to the union, he was last seen with a boda boda rider who dropped him off at Kiboswa market on the Kisumu-Kakamega highway at 3pm on the same day.

“His dream was to see that every nurse and worker was promoted after have stagnating in particular job group. The promotion, re-designations and confirmation of nurses on contract, this is what the county can do for us to honor him,”Opetu said.

Union official Ann Owiti said Ongeri's mother called her to confirm if she had spoken to their son because they had not talked to him for two days which was unusual.