Create jobs to end gambling craze, Kakamega residents tell MPs

Kakamega residents say jobs creation is the only way to end youths' fixation with gambling and betting.

They have urged lawmakers to push for measures that increase employment opportunities. Otherwise, it will be difficult for jobless youths to quit gambling when they have no alternatives, they said on Saturday.

The sentiments were echoed during a public participation forum organised by the parliamentary Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism. The House team was in Kakamega on Saturday to collect views on the Gaming Bill, 2019, at Salvation Army Church, Amalemba Chapel.

The legislators were told that many youths gamble with the hope of winning so they earn a living. The grinding unemployment levels in the country would otherwise reduce some people to beggars or criminals if they quit betting, the residents said.

Despite suggestions by some participants that casino and betting shops be closed, the majority said such a move would be counterproductive. They instead called for state regulation to ensure such shops do not ruin lives.

Keeping a keen eye on the benefits associated with betting, Jared Aura said local football teams could suffer if betting firms are ordered to close up shop. The Kenya Premier League is sponsored by a betting company. Clubs such as Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards also get funds to run their activities. Aura said such corporate social responsibilities must not be overlooked when deciding on the best course of action.

Peter Okwako urged the MPs to ensure the law compels the betting firms to use part of their revenues to develop talent through talent schools and sports academies.

“The government had promised to construct at least five stadia within five years. It is now seven years, yet we've yet to see this promise being fulfilled. I pray that since the betting firms realise high profits, let them support local talent and construct the stadia,” he said.

Grace Imali said unemployment had driven young people into betting as an income generation venture.

“When we voted the current government, the manifesto was that there will be over 10,000 jobs created. However, to date, the promise has yet to be fulfilled, making the unemployed graduates resort to gambling to make ends meet,” she said.

On the flip side, however, she said betting has promoted theft in homes, narrating how jobless youths steal from their parents to place bets.

“Over 98 per cent are youths, who are desperate for jobs. Since they are not busy, they find themselves betting, which has been enabled by the use of mobile phones.”

But Ibrahim Khalala, an imam at a local mosque, maintained that gambling has brought about many ills in society. He said some people have committed suicide after losing their bets.

Lawmakers present included committee chairman Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) and his deputy Lemein Korei (Narok South). Others were Christopher Omulele (Luanda), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta), Jones Mlolwa (Voi), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Jacqueline Adhiambo (nominated) and Christine Ombaka (Siaya Woman Representative).

(Edited by F'Orieny)