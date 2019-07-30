Court issues warrant against CMC di Ravenna director

A court yesterday issued a warrant of arrest against Italian Paolo Porcelli for failing to appear in court for the second time.

Porcelli is the CEO of CMC di Ravenna which has been adversely mentioned in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

In an application filed in court, Porcelli through his lawyer Kevin Anami has challenged the constitutionality of the charges against him.

In an affidavit sworn by his Italian lawyer Ermenegido Constable, he argues the charges are defective.

The lawyers say the charges do not clearly inform the actions or inactions by him that violated the law.

“The charges fail to properly describe him, designation or capacity in which he acted or did not act that attracted the charges against him as required under the law,” the application reads in part.

Porcelli says he is not a beneficiary of any money received in respect to the International Engineering Project Construction and Financing contract (EPCF) arising from an international tendering process and there exists no charges or particulars that identify him as having benefited from the payments released as a consequence of the agreement.

Constable says allowing the charges to stand and for plea to be taken shall result in egregious curtailing, subjugation and gross violation of Porcelli’s rights as enshrined under the law.

“It is not readily apparent from the reading of the charges of conspiracy to defraud levelled against him the actions or inactions that he personally undertook that inform him sufficiently of the offence he is accused of committing which would enable him understand the charge and therefore take plea,” he further adds.

The lawyers argue that the DPP has made a deliberate attempt to confuse and conflate the nature of financing of the contract, which was the subject of the floated tender and negotiated in good faith as an EPCF contract and mischievously opted to convert it into a public private partnership contract.

They have also claimed that there is no attempt by the DPP to inform Porcelli through the charge of the circumstances surrounding any alleged offence he personally committed by detailing the place, time and the act or omission.

The lawyers say the Italian has not been interviewed nor his statement taken prior to charging him so that the investigators and the prosecutor can contextualize the role he may have played if any.