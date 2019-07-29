Close

GRAFT

Tribe never engaged in the theft, says Mudavadi

Mudavadi said malpractices were done by individuals who should face their own consequences, and not the tribe.

In Summary

• He has asked corrupt individuals to be ready to face consequences by their own.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
29 July 2019 - 05:00
ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi said corrupt individuals should be ready to face consequences by their own.
ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi said corrupt individuals should be ready to face consequences by their own.
Image: COURTESY

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has told off politicians who are saying that the ongoing fight against graft is targeting certain tribes.

Mudavadi said malpractices were done by individuals who should face their own consequences, and not the tribe.

“The tribe never engaged in theft. It is individuals who are engaged in malpractices,” Mudavadi said.

 

He was speaking on Sunday after attending a church service at Metro church in Nakuru county.

 

He said the corrupt individuals should be ready to face consequences by their own.

"When the wheels of justice catch-up with you, then you have to speak for yourself and try to explain what you did or what you did not do,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi added that implicated individuals have misused their positions in authority that has caused Kenyans a lot of suffering.

He urged citizens to help the President as he intensifies the fight against corruption.

Mudavadi further said Kenyans should tell off politicians who try to say that the ongoing fight is targeting certain tribe.

More:

Raila tells off DP Ruto allies for defending Arror and Kimwarer suspects

He said a thief is a thief and should not be defended by anyone on the basis of tribe.
News
1 day ago

KVDA acting CEO Kipkech arrested over Arror, Kimwarer dams scandal

He was taken to Eldoret police station.
News
6 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
29 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    22h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Monday Breakfast Briefing
    3h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. How national UHC will be rolled out this year
    4h ago Big Read

  5. The man who got Uhuru to ride a boda boda
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos