Tribe never engaged in the theft, says Mudavadi

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has told off politicians who are saying that the ongoing fight against graft is targeting certain tribes.

Mudavadi said malpractices were done by individuals who should face their own consequences, and not the tribe.

“The tribe never engaged in theft. It is individuals who are engaged in malpractices,” Mudavadi said.

He was speaking on Sunday after attending a church service at Metro church in Nakuru county.

He said the corrupt individuals should be ready to face consequences by their own.

"When the wheels of justice catch-up with you, then you have to speak for yourself and try to explain what you did or what you did not do,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi added that implicated individuals have misused their positions in authority that has caused Kenyans a lot of suffering.

He urged citizens to help the President as he intensifies the fight against corruption.

Mudavadi further said Kenyans should tell off politicians who try to say that the ongoing fight is targeting certain tribe.