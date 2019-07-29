Close

GIRLS NOT IN SCHOOL

MP worried by high pregnancy rates

Meli, who is also the chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Education, said parents and local administrations stand accused over the vice.

In Summary

• Several girls reported giving birth as young as 13 years, MP says.

by BARRY SALIL Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
29 July 2019 - 05:00
Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo and his Tinderet counterpart Julius Meli at Kamurguiywo Secondary School on Saturday.
Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo and his Tinderet counterpart Julius Meli at Kamurguiywo Secondary School on Saturday.
Image: Barry Salil

Tinderet MP Julus Meli has expressed concern over rampant cases of early marriages and pregnancies among school going girls in Nandi.

Meli, who is also the chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Education, said parents and local administrations stand accused over the vice.

Accompanied by Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo, Meli asked the Ministry of Interior, through the provincial administration, to issue directives to chiefs and their assistants to ensure that all children attend school.

He said despite the concerted efforts by the government to offer free primary and secondary education, many children were still at home.

Meli spoke at Kamurguiwo Secondary School in Chesumei sub-county when he presided over official opening of the institution constructed by the Ministry of Education and local G-CDF kitty.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BARRY SALIL Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
29 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    22h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Monday Breakfast Briefing
    3h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. How national UHC will be rolled out this year
    4h ago Big Read

  5. The man who got Uhuru to ride a boda boda
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos