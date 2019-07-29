MP worried by high pregnancy rates

Tinderet MP Julus Meli has expressed concern over rampant cases of early marriages and pregnancies among school going girls in Nandi.

Meli, who is also the chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Education, said parents and local administrations stand accused over the vice.

Accompanied by Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo, Meli asked the Ministry of Interior, through the provincial administration, to issue directives to chiefs and their assistants to ensure that all children attend school.

He said despite the concerted efforts by the government to offer free primary and secondary education, many children were still at home.

Meli spoke at Kamurguiwo Secondary School in Chesumei sub-county when he presided over official opening of the institution constructed by the Ministry of Education and local G-CDF kitty.