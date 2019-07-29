MP Cheptumo criticises DCI for arresting suspects

The Criminal Investigation Department should gather sufficient evidence before arraigning corruption suspects, Baringo North MP William Cheptumo has said.

Cheptumo, chair of the National Assembly Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs, criticised the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for arresting suspected looters of the public resources.

“Although we totally agree as Parliament and executive on the fight against corruption, it must be done in a fairly justified manner,” the MP said.

The MP’s statement comes amid heated pressure from the public that DP Ruto should record statement over the missing billions for the stalled Arror and Kimwarer dams.

“I personally I am not happy with the way the process is being conducted,” Cheptumo said.