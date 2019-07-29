MP Cheptumo criticises DCI for arresting suspects

•Urges President Uhuru Kenyatta to urgently convene jubilee party meeting to discuss arising issues
The Criminal Investigation Department should gather sufficient evidence before arraigning corruption suspects, Baringo North MP William Cheptumo has said.
Cheptumo, chair of the National Assembly Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs, criticised the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for arresting suspected looters of the public resources.
“Although we totally agree as Parliament and executive on the fight against corruption, it must be done in a fairly justified manner,” the MP said.
The MP’s statement comes amid heated pressure from the public that DP Ruto should record statement over the missing billions for the stalled Arror and Kimwarer dams.
“I personally I am not happy with the way the process is being conducted,” Cheptumo said.
He said the institutions should gather sufficient and watertight evidence that would withstand trial and guarantee conviction in court.
“I think we all need to understand there are three levels of fighting corruption, that is investigation, prosecution and conviction and one stage always gives rise to the next,” Cheptumo said.
“But now, the process is done with a lot of suspicion and with a motive to settle political scores,” he said.
Cheptumo said jubilee is a well-built party that cannot collapse anytime soon because of the current challenges.
He, however, appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy Ruto to build more build strong bonds.