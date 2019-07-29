Mombasa-Nairobi SGR records rapid growth in cargo volumes - Kenya Railways

The Mombasa – Nairobi SGR has recorded a 155.8 per cent growth in cargo freight, Kenya Railways has announced.

This is after recording 197,000 shipment of Twenty Foot Equivalent (TUE) containers in the first half of 2019 over the corresponding period in 2018 when it shipped 77,020 (TUE) containers.

A statement by the operator attributed the growth to an aggressive marketing strategy targeting importers and exporters in Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and the DRC, to use the Mombasa – Nairobi SGR freight services as their preferred logistics partner.

“We have also set up our marketing team and provided practical and feasible advice to KRC and relevant authorities for incremental freight transportations.” Dai Yunjie, the spokesman of Africa Star, the SGR operator.

The company added that passenger services with the Madaraka Express led to a total of 764,000 passengers in the first half of the year from January to June, despite the effects of the Dusit D2 terror attack, which caused a 10.1 per cent drop in passenger traffic in January.

The passenger traffic is similar to the number ferried in the corresponding period last year.