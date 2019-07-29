Close

NAIVASHA CRIME

Mentally challenged man hacks mother to death

This brought to two the number of bodies dumped near the area in the last one week with fingers pointing to extra-judicial killing.

• A witness, Geoffrey Waithaka, said that the suspect had recently become hostile to the mother and the public.

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
29 July 2019 - 05:00

A mentally-challenged man has hacked his 82-year-old mother to death in unclear circumstances in Gatamaiyu village in Naivasha.

Three other grannies who came to rescue the victim were injured by the 43-year-old man and escaped death narrowly after a group of men intervened.

A witness, Geoffrey Waithaka, said that the suspect had recently become hostile to the mother and the public.

He said that on the eve of the murder, the mother had been forced to spend the night in a neighbour’s house before returning in the morning.

“The mother was in the kitchen when the son, who was welding an axe, attacked her and the screams attracted members of the public but there was little that they could do,” he said.

And in Mai Mahiu, former IDPs living in Jikaze area found another body of a middle-aged man dumped along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road.

This brought to two the number of bodies dumped near the area in the last one week with fingers pointing to extra-judicial killing.

