Let anti-graft agencies do their work - DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians to let agencies mandated with the fight against corruption in the country to do their work.

He said it would not be of any help to use political gatherings and funerals to lecture the government on how to deal with the vice. He noted that politicians had no role in the investigation and prosecution of graft cases.

“Do not politicise the fight against corruption. The responsibility of fighting corruption has been given to independent institutions by the Constitution,” said Ruto.

He spoke on Sunday at St Anne Kibiko Catholic Church in Kibiko, Kajiado County, where he was accompanied by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, MPs George Sunkuiya (Kajiado West), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Jonah Mburu (Lari), Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Gladys Shollei (Woman Rep, Uasin Gishu) and Janet Teyiaa (Woman Rep, Kajiado).

Other leaders present were James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Macharia (Ndia), Francis Waititu (Juja), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.