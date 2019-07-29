Kakamega security operation to continue, Matiang'i says after video of man hacking 'chicken thief'

The government on Monday issued a statement condemning the murder of a man in Khayega market, Shinyalu constituency, after he was hacked for allegedly stealing a chicken.

The Interior ministry established that the incident was falsely reported to police as a case of mob justice.

The video which did the rounds on social media over the weekend showed a man being hacked to death as villagers around him watched.

“The police immediately launched a massive operation in the area and have since arrested 26 suspects. Those arrested include the acting chief of the area, the suspected murderer, the owner of the crude weapon used in the murder, as well as individuals who stood by and watched the merciless act unfold without taking any action,” CS Fred Matiang'i said in a statement.

The ministry said the chief was in close proximity of the scene of crime and failed to take any administrative action.

Seven suspects have appeared before Kakamega High Court. The victim of the incident has not been identified.

The main suspect, Francis Liseche's fingerprints have been taken for forensic analysis and identification.

Further, the ministry said it is gravely concerned with what seems to be a regular occurrence of violent crime with impunity in the area.

“As such, I am informed and in concurrence with the IG’s directive, to have the operation to flush out criminals continue, until all those responsible for conducting, aiding or abetting these reprehensible acts face the full force of the law,” Reiterated Matiangi

Matiang'i said that it will no longer be business as usual in Khayega as he urges residents not to take the law into their own hands but to report criminal activity to the nearest police station or post.

A security operation was launched in Matungu area, Kakamega county, in May following a series of killings in which a terror gang murdered more than 30 people in less than four months.

More police officers, including the elite General Service Unit, were depoloyed to crush the gang.

This latest incident comes as the government directed the security operation be extended by a month.