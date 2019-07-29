Interviews for NLC top office kick off

The race to succeed former National Land Commissioner Muhamed Swazuri will get down to the wire on Monday as a selection panel kicks off interviews.

Former Isiolo Woman Representative Tiyah Galgalo, a career teacher, former Nyeri MP Esther Murugi and Naomi Wareka are the only women who made it to the shortlist of 11.

The four women will square it out with immediate former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner-General John Njiraini, ex-Institution of Surveyors of Kenya Mwenda Makathimo and top city lawyer Gerishom Otachi.

Others are Robert Kilimo, former MP Humphrey Njuguna, Hussein Farah, Paul Wambua, Patrick Adolwa and Mwenda Kiambi.

Stakes are high as the five-member selection panel chaired by former Nyeri Woman Representative Priscilla Nyokabi gets down to work.

The Star has established that various candidates have heightened lobbying for the jobs with factions within the government said to be pushing their own favourites.

What has attracted intense manoeuvres behind the scenes is the position of chairperson of the crucial commission, with both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto's wings of Jubilee keen on the position.

Even before interviews are done, Njiraini is seen as the favourite for the position and is said to be enjoying the backing of Uhuru's side of the divide.

The DP's wing is said to be pushing for Makathimo to succeed Swazuri at the helm of NLC while Galgalo is seen to enjoy support from KANU's Gideon Moi and opposition leader Raila Odinga's.

Analysts say the Uhuru-Ruto conflicting interests could give Galgalo a cutting edge amid a push for the first woman NLC chairperson and the fact that the ex-Isiolo MP served as a commissioner in the defunct Interim Independent Electoral Commission.