Four caught on camera killing 'chicken thief' remanded for 15 days

Four people accused of butchering to death a suspected chicken chief at Khayega, Kakamega county, will remain in police custody for two weeks.

Francis Liseche alias President, Agapitus Ingosi, Evans Ashimudu and Reuben Shitambasi appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Hezel Wandere on Monday.

Investigating Officer Athman Ali in a sworn affidavit successfully moved the court to allow him 15 days to complete the investigations before the accused could plead to murder charges. They will be remanded at Shinyalu police station.

“The suspects were arrested on July 28 after the police traced the first suspect captured in the video cutting the deceased while a crowd is cheering him. We are yet to trace eye witnesses and thus we pray that the court may grant us 15 days to conclude the investigations,” Ali said.

Ali wants more time to carry out postmortem on the body of the deceased and conduct mental test on the suspects to establish whether they can stand murder trial.

Ali told the court that they are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased since he was not a resident and did not have any identification document with him.

Ali said that is yet to submit the deceased’s fingerprints to National Registration Bureau for identification purposes.

The documents tendered in court reveal that the deceased was in the company of another person who was arrested while trying to sell the battery at a nearby mechanic shop.

The four are alleged to have murdered the man on July 12 at Khayega on allegations he had stolen a car battery, two chickens and a charcoal jiko. They were arrested over the weekend after a video of them slashing the deceased surfaced on social media.