Ruto contradicts Uhuru's stand on county revenue allocation

In Summary

• His comments comes after the President said the government will not give more than what it has issued.

• Deputy President further said Jubilee is a formidable party with no opposition within it.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
27 July 2019 - 17:41
Deputy President William Ruto addressing congregants at the Africa Inland Church (AIC) Njabini, Kinangop, Nyandarua County on Saturday 27, 2017.
Image: DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has called upon Governors and Senators to dialogue with Members of Parliament to resolve ongoing deadlock on division of revenue.

Ruto said there is a need to sit,  deliberate and find a solution on shareable revenue to counties and enable effective service delivery to Kenyans.

Ruto was speaking on Saturday in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, where he led a fundraiser for African Inland Churches.

 

His comments comes after the President said the government will not give more than what it has issued.

The President said on Thursday 25 during the burial of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth's mother that money allocated to counties will not be increased. 

Uhuru said the government has no extra money, asking legislators to consider slashing their salary in order to give more to counties.

The President further urged governors to work with what they have and control their expenditure to ensure the money goes towards development.

“All this money that they keep asking for, they should tell us where it's going to come from,” Uhuru said.

The standstill between the Senate and National Assembly over the Division of Revenue

Assembly revised their earlier Division of Revenue Bill, seeking to give counties Sh 316 billion from its initial proposed Bill of Sh 310 billion.

 

Senators on the other side want counties amount to be increased to Sh 335 billion.

Deputy President further said Jubilee is a formidable party with no opposition within it.

He said the party is focused on uniting and developing the country, asking Kenyans to ignore rumours that the government has not done anything.

“We have a clear track record of where we picked this country from, and where we are taking it,” DP said.

He was accompanied by the area Governor Francis Kimemia among other leaders.

