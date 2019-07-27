Ruto contradicts Uhuru's stand on county revenue allocation

Deputy President William Ruto has called upon Governors and Senators to dialogue with Members of Parliament to resolve ongoing deadlock on division of revenue.

Ruto said there is a need to sit, deliberate and find a solution on shareable revenue to counties and enable effective service delivery to Kenyans.

Ruto was speaking on Saturday in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, where he led a fundraiser for African Inland Churches.

His comments comes after the President said the government will not give more than what it has issued.

The President said on Thursday 25 during the burial of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth's mother that money allocated to counties will not be increased.

Uhuru said the government has no extra money, asking legislators to consider slashing their salary in order to give more to counties.

The President further urged governors to work with what they have and control their expenditure to ensure the money goes towards development.

“All this money that they keep asking for, they should tell us where it's going to come from,” Uhuru said.