Leaders pay tribute to fallen Kibra MP Ken Okoth

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the political class on Friday sent their condolences to the family, friends of Ken Okoth and Kibra residents following the death of the lawmaker.

They said Okoth's demise took them by surprise. They described him as a great hardworking legislator.

Uhuru said death has robbed the nation of an astute and progressive legislator who stood out for his servant leadership credentials. He described Okoth as a courageous and illustrious servant of the people who sacrificed personal comfort to serve the country with commitment and dedication, especially the residents of Kibra Constituency.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have this afternoon received the sad news of the passing away of Hon. Kenneth Okoth, MP for Kibra constituency. May God the Almighty comfort his family, friends, relatives, constituents and, indeed, all Kenyans during this difficult period of mourning," the President said.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said Okoth was "a visionary, indefatigable and exceptional legislator whose commitment to House and constituency duties was unmatched".

"It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of Kibra MP, Hon. Ken Okoth, after gallantly fighting the illness that afflicted him," he said.

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen said Okoth exemplified greatness and radiated love.

"Go well my brother, Hon. Ken Okoth... You were brilliant. You served your people well. You bore the burden of that monster with grace and strength. You will forever remain an inspiration to many. Farewell, Mhesh!"

Samburu West MP Leisula Lesuuda said, "Sincere condolences to the family, Kibra constituents and friends of Hon. Ken Okoth. May he rest in peace. His legacy will leave on forever... Cancer has robbed us a hero."

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita said, "Go well my brother, Hon Ken Okoth. You fought a good fight and the impact you made in the lives of the people of Kibra will forever be remembered."

Former nominated Senator Joy Gwendo said, "You surely fought a good fight, my brother. Nind gi kwe [Rest in peace] Mweshimiwa Ken Okoth. May God wipe the tears of your family and loved ones."

Cecily Mbarire said, "Rest with the angels Ken Okoth. There will be no more pain my friend. You have gone too soon but you have left a lasting footprint in Kibra and the National Assembly."

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi said Okoth was a great example of true servanthood through the work he did as MP.

"In your honour, may all leaders transform the lives of Kenyans through hard work and remain true to their promises. God comfort family, friends & people of Kibra."

Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria, "So sad and heart-wrenching to receive the news of the passing on of my colleague and wonderful friend Hon Ken Okoth, a man with whom we shared many things but foremost our passion for supporting education. Ken was an exceptional human being. RIP my brother."

Soy MP Caleb Kositany said, "I had the privilege of meeting you briefly during a debate we had at Citizen TV. You transformed Kibera in a very positive way. Rest in peace Hon, will pray for your family."

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr said Okoth was in a class of his own in so many ways and was not a conformist or an apologist. "He was brave to share his health status &came back home for one last public function looking so frail. He suffered bravely. Go well, bro. Kenya will miss your wit."