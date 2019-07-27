Kibra MP 'declined life support, told family to let him go'

Kibra MP Ken Okoth, who has been bravely battling colorectal cancer for several months, succumbed on Friday at the Nairobi Hospital.

Sources at the health facility told the Star that around midday on Friday, the MP told his family members to let him go and refused further dependence on the life support machine at the Intensive Care Unit.

The second term ODM MP, who has been hailed for his distinguished development track record and brilliance as a legislator, died around 3pm.

He is the second high-ranking leader to die of cancer this month after former Safaricom chief executive officer Bob Collymore succumbed to the scourge on July 7.

At a press conference at the Nairobi Hospital, the family said Okoth passed on with close family members by his side. He was aged 41.

“He has been on and off medication and was brought to the hospital yesterday (Thursday) morning. The body is being transferred to Lee Funeral home,” his brother Imran Okoth, who is the family spokesman, said.

The family requested privacy as they make funeral arrangements.

He said there would be no public viewing at the funeral home, adding that further announcements would be released on Saturday.

Okoth had been on life support after his condition worsened early Friday morning following multiple organ failure.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said he was deeply saddened by the death of Okoth, hailing him for his extraordinary strength in battling cancer.

"Ken battled cancer with unique bravely while serving his voters to the last minutes of his life," Raila said in his condolence message on Twitter.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka eulogised Okoth as a visionary leader who contributed to the people of Kibra and the country at large. "My prayers to his family, friends, constituents and to the entire country."

Okoth went public about his condition in February and expressed regret his condition was discovered late. He confessed his condition could not be cured, only managed.

Following his death, several residents from his constituency flocked the Nairobi Hospital, many of them wailing uncontrollably.

He has been Kibra MP on an ODM ticket since 2013.

In March, the 41-year-old took to his Twitter page to give an update on his continued fight against cancer.

“Napambana na hali yangu kabisa. (I’m fighting it). Chemo drugs are brutal on the skin and immunity system,” he tweeted from France where he was receiving treatment.

Despite his diagnosis, courage and a smile have never deserted him even when he admitted how painful chemotherapy was.

The MP made his first public appearance on July 7 after returning from France.

He was attending the Annual Kibra Music Festival at Kibra Music Fest at Moi Girls School, Nairobi, accompanied by other city leaders among them Senator Johnson Sakaja.

His brave appearance in public despite being visibly weighed down by the scourge elicited a groundswell of messages of goodwill from Kenyans. He exuded confidence and hailed Kenyans for praying for him during his time in France, vowing that he would overcome the disease.

He was managing stage four of colorectal cancer, but despite apprehension associated with the level, Okoth said he would survive.

The MP has been receiving immense love from Kenyans who have been impressed by his determination in his humour-laden fight against the dreaded disease. Okoth had mocked the scourge which overwhelmingly caught the attention of Kenyans.

With Kenya's largest slum sitting right at the centre of his constituency, Okoth was dedicated to ensuring this was no longer the image of his electorate.

