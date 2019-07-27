Arrest Matiang'i for Ruaraka land scandal — DP allies

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have demanded the arrest and prosecution of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i over the Ruaraka land scandal.

They said his prosecution would prove President Uhuru Kenyatta's seriousness in the war on graft 'the same way he did with immediate former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru cried foul over what they termed as selective war on graft.

More than 30 MPs, senators and other leaders attended the launch of the Strategic Development Plan for Kesses constituency in Eldoret. They were hosted by MP Swarup Mishra at the event presided over by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Sudi accused Uhuru of being arrogant toward people who voted for him. "When he is with people who supported him, the President is always harsh and arrogant but when he goes to Kisumu where they rejected him, he is always smiling."

The MP said they had been questioning the Ruaraka land scandal for long but to date, "Matiang'i is yet to be charged".

The MP said PS Susan Koech, who was prosecuted along with Rotich in the dams scandal, was completely innocent "because she only served at the ministry for six months".

Senator Murkomen said there must be fairness in the war on graft, terming what is currently happening as a political scheme targeting some individuals.

He said the Judiciary should not be pushed or used to wage war against some Kenyans. Nelson Koech (Belgut MP) claimed that the DCI and DPP report on Ruaraka must also be implemented. He said the CS involved should be arrested.

"We don't want to live in an animal farm where some ministers are more equal than others," Koech said.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua said his recent arrest was not fair "because he was speaking on behalf of unemployed youth". He reiterated that it was unfair for the government to issue permits to foreigners to work locally when many youths remain jobless.

The musician-turned-politician said DP Ruto's ambition to succeed President Kenyatta was unstoppable.

Kipkelion MP Hillary Kosgey asked Uhuru to form a commission of inquiry to probe all dams in the country. "If not, we will be excused to think the prosecution of Rotich and Thugge was part of a scheme to target some people in connection with succession," he said.

Kosgey and Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu Woman Rep) asked why the AG and other government officers who cleared the dam projects had not been prosecuted along with Rotich.

Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar said corruption must be fought but with fairness and equal treatment to all.

Murkomen said Kenyans would vote for a leader committed to development, adding that the 2022 race is for two horses; "one who works hard and the other used to telling stories". Devolution must be strengthened through proper funding, he said.

On the Division of Revenue Bill, he said counties should not be denied funding because of alleged corruption "yet mega-scandals were happening in the national government".

The senator advised President Kenyatta to resolve the row between the two Houses through dialogue with them and other stakeholders. "We don't want to see him angry in public yet he is our father. Let him call us to State House and resolve this matter."

Speaker Lusaka said the problem over the division of revenue would soon be sorted out through dialogue.

Edited by R.Wamochie