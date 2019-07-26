Uhuru, Raila lead Kenyans in mourning Ken Okoth

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday joined Kenyans in mourning the death of Kibera MP Ken Okoth.

Uhuru, through the State House Twitter handle, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I have this afternoon received the sad news of the death of Kibra MP Hon Ken Okoth. Death has robbed us of an astute legislator. May God comfort his family, friends and indeed all Kenyans during this difficult period of mourning."

Raila on his Twitter handle said, "I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our MP @okothkenneth. Ken battled cancer with unique bravery while serving his voters to the last minutes of his life. May God grant peace and strength to his family and may he Rest In Peace".

Okoth was rushed to Nairobi Hospital on Thursday night and later moved to ICU on Friday after multiple organ failure.

Okoth was 41 at the time of his death.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka eulogised the MP as a visionary leader who made a huge contribution to the people of Kibra and the country at large.

"My prayers to his family, friends, constituents and to the entire country".

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o noted that Ken's battle with cancer had been a real encouragement to people battling illness.

"Comrade Ken will be greatly missed by his Kibra Constituents, the ODM family and the country at large," he said adding that he will be remembered for his foresightedness in development especially in matters education".

Senator Kipchumba Murkomer said Okoth.exemplified greatness.

" You radiated love. You were brilliant. You served your people well. You bore the burden of that monster with grace and strength. You will forever remain an inspiration to many. Fare thee well Mhesh! ".

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi tweeted, "It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of Kibra MP, Hon. Ken Okoth, after gallantly fighting the illness that afflicted him. Ken was an a visionary, indefatigable and exceptional legislator whose commitment to House and constituency duties was unmatched."

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda tweeted, " Sincere Condolences to the Family, Kibra Constituents and friends of Hon. Ken Okoth. May He Rest In Peace. His legacy will leave on forever. I worked with him when you founded SDG caucus this parliament and his passion to serve is an inspiration. Cancer has robbed us a hero."

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire said, "Rest with the angels Ken Okoth.There will be no more pain my friend. You have gone too soon but you have left a lasting footprint in Kibra and National Assembly."

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi said, "You were a great example of true servanthood through the work you did in Kibra constituency. In your honour, may all leaders transform the lives of Kenyans through hard work & remain true to their promises. God comfort family, friends & people of Kibra."

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said, " Soooooo sad and heart wrenching to receive the news of the passing on of my colleague and wonderful friend Hon Ken Okoth, a man with whom we shared many things but foremost our passion for supporting education. Ken was an exceptional human being. RIP my brother,"

Soy MP Caleb Kositany said, " I had the privilege of meeting you briefly during a debate we had at citizen TV, you transformed Kibera in a very positive way. Rest in peace Hon, will pray for your family."

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said, "Ken Okoth was in a class of his own in so many ways. He was not a comfomist or an apologist. He was brave to share his health status &came back home for one last public function looking so frail. He suffered bravely. Go well bro. Kenya will miss your wit."

Starehe MP Charles Njagua said, "My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Hon.Ken Okoth (M.P Kibra Constituency) who succumbed to his illness. He has a fought the cancer battle with a lot of bravery. I have lost not only a colleague, but also a friend and role model,"