Natembeya plans forcible disarmament in North Rift

Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya has said a major forceful disarmament operation is imminent against armed bandits in the North Rift.

Natembeya issued a warning to the locals who are still in possession of illegal firearms to voluntarily surrender them to the government before the forceful operation kicks off.

“We are planning a major disarmament operation but before that in the meantime we are just giving the locals a last chance to voluntarily surrender the firearms” he said.

The regional administrator addressed over 500 chiefs who gathered at the Kenya School of Government in Kabarnet town, Baringo county, on Thursday.

“This is just but an humble request to those holding unregistered guns to kindly surrender them to the nearest police station or chiefs' offices because thereafter there we will not issue notices on when the operation shall start” he said.