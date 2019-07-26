Close

ORDER TO SURRENDER GUNS

Natembeya plans forcible disarmament in North Rift

Targeted six counties are Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Laikipia and Samburu

In Summary

• Reports indicate over 6,000 illegal firearms possessed by civilians in the region.

• Natembeya says no prior notice shall be issued ahead of the operation.

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
26 July 2019 - 06:00
WARNING: Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Gorge Natembeya addresses the media after meeting over 500 chiefs at KSG Kabarnet, Baringo county, on Thursday
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya has said a major forceful disarmament operation is imminent against armed bandits in the North Rift.

Natembeya issued a warning to the locals who are still in possession of illegal firearms to voluntarily surrender them to the government before the forceful operation kicks off.

“We are planning a major disarmament operation but before that in the meantime we are just giving the locals a last chance to voluntarily surrender the firearms” he said.

 

The regional administrator addressed over 500 chiefs who gathered at the Kenya School of Government in Kabarnet town, Baringo county, on Thursday.

“This is just but an humble request to those holding unregistered guns to kindly surrender them to the nearest police station or chiefs' offices because thereafter there we will  not issue notices on when the operation shall start” he said.

Over 500 chiefs at the KSG Kabarnet, Baringo county during a meeting with Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya on Thursday, July 25
SECURITY: Over 500 chiefs at the KSG Kabarnet, Baringo county during a meeting with Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya on Thursday, July 25
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

The targeted six counties are Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Laikipia and Samburu.

Statistics show the counties have over 6,000 illegal guns in the hands of civilians.

“As government, we are saying enough is enough and it is now time we must change tack. We must stop these bandits who keep loitering, killing and stealing people's livestock with immediate effect,” Natembeya said.

