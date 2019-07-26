MPs from ASALs say drought could interfere with National Census next month

The MPs also congratulated Labor cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani on his appointment as the acting CS for National Treasury.

They said for the first time in this country since independent, a CS from the pastoralist community has been appointed in the finance docket.

“Even an acting capacity for us is a celebration for us pastoralists. This has confirmed that 50 years down the line, a pastoralist can look after the resources of a country. This is the confidence President Uhuru Kenyatta has shown on us and we are grateful for this,” he said.