Close

MPs from ASALs say drought could interfere with National Census next month

Seven Counties hit hard by drought

In Summary

• The number of people in need of food aid projected to increase  fron 1.6 million in June to two million by end of this month according to National Drought Management Authority. 

• Wajir, Isiolo, Baringo, Garissa, Marsabit, West Pokot and Samburu in the alarm drought phase. 

by AGATHA NGOTHO Science Writer
News
26 July 2019 - 06:00
A cow affected by drought in Mandera./FILE
A cow affected by drought in Mandera./FILE

MPs from the pastrolist areas have expressed fears that the drought affecting seven Counties might interfere with the censors due to migration for pastures.

The Counties that have been hit hard by the drought include Wajir, Isiolo, Baringo, Garissa, Marasabit, West Pokot and Samburu.

Others like Kajiado, Kwale Narok, Laikipia and Tharaka Nithi have received some subsidized rains at the border line.

Drought report spells tough times

This year's maize production will be 50 per cent less due to unreliable rainfall.
News
2 months ago
 

The MPs also congratulated Labor cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani on his appointment as the acting CS for National Treasury.

They said for the first time in this country since independent, a CS from the pastoralist community has been appointed in the finance docket.

“Even an acting capacity for us is a celebration for us pastoralists. This has confirmed that 50 years down the line, a pastoralist can look after the resources of a country. This is the confidence President Uhuru Kenyatta has shown on us and we are grateful for this,” he said.

More:

Embu facing hunger due to drought, bad seeds

Executive advices use of fast maturing seeds which are drought resistant and give good yields
Counties
6 days ago

Drought to worsen, Garissa plans to act fast

County waited too long till height of drought to start alleviating suffering..
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by AGATHA NGOTHO Science Writer
News
26 July 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    1mo ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  4. Tunisian president dies aged 92
    17h ago Africa

  5. No jobs, no problem for innovative graduates
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos