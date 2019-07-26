MPs from ASALs say drought could interfere with National Census next month

• The number of people in need of food aid projected to increase fron 1.6 million in June to two million by end of this month according to National Drought Management Authority.
• Wajir, Isiolo, Baringo, Garissa, Marsabit, West Pokot and Samburu in the alarm drought phase.
MPs from the pastrolist areas have expressed fears that the drought affecting seven Counties might interfere with the censors due to migration for pastures.
The Counties that have been hit hard by the drought include Wajir, Isiolo, Baringo, Garissa, Marasabit, West Pokot and Samburu.
Others like Kajiado, Kwale Narok, Laikipia and Tharaka Nithi have received some subsidized rains at the border line.
The MPs also congratulated Labor cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani on his appointment as the acting CS for National Treasury.
They said for the first time in this country since independent, a CS from the pastoralist community has been appointed in the finance docket.
“Even an acting capacity for us is a celebration for us pastoralists. This has confirmed that 50 years down the line, a pastoralist can look after the resources of a country. This is the confidence President Uhuru Kenyatta has shown on us and we are grateful for this,” he said.